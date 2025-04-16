Bangor Studio/Membership Department
Aroostook school board votes to recognize only two biological sexes

Maine Public | By Kaitlyn Budion
Published April 16, 2025 at 5:27 PM EDT

An Aroostook County school board voted unanimously this week to align district policies with the Trump administration's interpretation of Title IX. The district will now recognize only two biological sexes.

MSAD 70 voted Monday to amend district policy to recognize only biological males and females, and that all private spaces be separated by biological sex, according to superintendent Tyler Putnam.

He said the board has been discussing the issue since February, and residents have been able to speak on the matter during board meetings.

Putnam said his goal is to ensure all students feel like they belong and can get their education in a comfortable environment, and said he'll continue to support students' individual educational needs.
