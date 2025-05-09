Parents of Mt. Ararat hockey players voice frustration about hazing investigation

Parents voiced frustration about the investigation into the Mt. Ararat boys ice hockey hazing scandal at a school board meeting Thursday.

Principal Chris Hoffman outlined plans to create "a healthy, supportive athletic culture" through extra training, more supervision and team building at the same meeting.

Andrea Cram, a parent of a player on the hockey team, said the plans do not make up for what she believes are a lack of communication throughout the process.

"Efforts to restore the hockey program are a step forward and appreciated, but they do not undo the damage. A stronger athletic culture cannot be rebuilt with a few new hires and vague promises," Cram said.

Cram also said the information the school released about the investigation lacks transparency.

"Vague language allowed harmful assumptions to take root, unfairly tarnishing the reputations of 35 players who had no involvement," Cram said.

The hazing incident and subsequent investigation lead the head coach of the team to resign and the rest of the season to be suspended. And some parents said the program has been irreparably harmed.