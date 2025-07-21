Maine will receive $6.5 million originally withheld by the federal Department of Education.

The funding is for the 21st Century Community Learning Centers program, which supports low-income families and rural communities with after-school programs and summer learning opportunities.

The announcement comes after Republican Senator Susan Collins cosigned a letter with nine of her colleagues asking the White House Office of Management and Budget to release the funds last week.

But more than $20 million of funding for Maine expected July 1 is still frozen. Collins acknowledged that money in a statement and said she is working to ensure its delivery.

Jesse Hargrove, President of the Maine Education Association, said the remaining $20 million being withheld from the state is only making a difficult budget season more challenging.

"Either it's going to make it that much harder for the districts that are looking to pass a budget, to pass that budget, or it's going to wreak havoc in those school districts that have already passed a budget and now have to go back to the drawing board," Hargrove said.

Hargrove said the restored funding supports 60 programs in Maine but that the state's more than 200 districts are all struggling with the broader pause in funds.