Department of Education cancels $600,000 grants that help low-income students and veterans

Beneficiaries of two Upward Bound programs that support higher education learned this week that their funding would be terminated at the end of the month.

The funding, more than $600,000, goes to programs at the University of Southern Maine and the University of Maine at Farmington that support low-income high school students and veterans in their pursuit of higher education. They were canceled on September 12.

Levi Cavener, Upward Bound advisor at Buckfield Junior-Senior High School, said the kids in this program are often those that otherwise wouldn't consider going to college.

"I really worry that if this program isn't there anymore, these kids will be less likely to even consider post secondary education, let alone be successful in post secondary education," Cavener said.

Cavener said this funding helps students pay college application fees.

"Yesterday, one of my students was in tears because she's like, I guess I just can't apply for these schools. I just, I can't afford, you know, these fees," Cavener said.

Both grants were expected to last through 2027 and UMaine System Spokesperson Samantha Warren said both Universities have filed appeals with the Department of Education and are seeking assistance from Maine's Congressional Delegation.