© 2021 Maine Public
header.jpg
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Environment and Outdoors

State Board Upholds Ruling That Two Ellsworth Dams Can't Be Relicensed

Maine Public | By Patty Wight
Published June 4, 2021 at 2:08 PM EDT
Updated June 4, 2021 at 3:42 PM EDT
Ellsworth Dam and Muddy Union River March 2021.JPG
Downeast Salmon Federation
The Brookfield Renewables dam on the Union River in Ellsworth.

Two hydroelectric dams in the Union River in Ellsworth and nearby Graham Lake can't be relicensed after the Maine Board of Environmental Protection voted Thursday to uphold a previous denial by the state environmental protection agency.

Brett Ciccotelli of the Downeast Salmon Federation says the dams operated by Brookfield Renewable kill fish and other aquatic life, erode soil, and deplete water oxygen levels — and he adds that they need upgrades.

"They operate dams throughout the state of Maine and around the world that comply with standards. They know how to do this. They just chose not do them here," he says.

Ciccotelli says until the dams receive water quality certification by the state, they can't receive federal relicensing to operate.

In a written statement, Brookfield Renewable says it will pursue legal and regulatory options to secure water quality certification and - quote- "ensure continued generation of renewable energy for the long-term."

Tags

Environment and OutdoorsBrookfield Renewable
Patty Wight
Patty is a graduate of the University of Vermont and a multiple award-winning reporter for Maine Public Radio. Her specialty is health coverage: from policy stories to patient stories, physical health to mental health and anything in between. Patty joined Maine Public Radio in 2012 after producing stories as a freelancer for NPR programs such as Morning Edition and All Things Considered. She got hooked on radio at the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies in Portland, Maine, and hasn’t looked back ever since.
See stories by Patty Wight