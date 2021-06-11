© 2021 Maine Public
Environment and Outdoors

Lobster Diver Hurt After Caught In Mouth Of Humpback Whale

Maine Public | By Associated Press
Published June 11, 2021 at 3:47 PM EDT
FILE - In this July 11, 2008 file photo, a trio of humpback whales break the surface of the water as they work together in a group behavior known as "bubble feeding" off the coast of Cape Cod near Provincetown, Mass.

A commercial lobster diver was seriously injured when he was caught in the mouth of a humpback whale off the coast of Cape Cod.

Cynthia Packard tells the Cape Cod Times that her brother Michael Packard was taken to Cape Cod Hospital with at least one broken leg after Friday morning's encounter off of Provincetown.

She said her brother was in the whale's mouth for about 20 seconds.

Charles "``Stormy" Mayo, a senior scientist and whale expert at the Center for Coastal Studies in Provincetown, told the newspaper that such human-whale encounters are rare.

