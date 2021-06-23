State OKs Conversion Of Portland Rail Line To Walking Trail

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - Maine has approved converting a rail line in Portland into a walkable trail that would move the city closer to creating a loop around the peninsula.

The Portland Press Herald reports that the state agreed to the conversion in a larger land exchange deal authorized by the City Council on Monday.

The state would receive ownership of International Marine Terminal on Commercial Street and the Cliff Island ferry landing. The city would receive a 10-acre property, and a Park and Ride lot.

Portland's former economic development director and current consultant Greg Mitchell said that both parties will receive equal value out of the land deal.