Environment and Outdoors

Kingfish Maine Gets Final Permit Approval For Jonesport Fish Farm

Maine Public | By Fred Bever
Published June 28, 2021 at 5:39 PM EDT
A land-based fish farm proposed for Jonesport is making progress in its bid to join the ranks of several aquaculture companies seeking a beachhead in Maine.

Maine's Department of Environmental Protection has issued a discharge permit to a company called Kingfish Maine that is proposing an enclosed, onshore plant that would produce thousands of tons of yellowtail fish a year.

In most cases, the permit requires water quality in and around Chandler's Bay to be maintained at current levels. But the permit could allow for lowered standards when DEP finds that, quote "this action is necessary to achieve important economic or social benefits to the State."

Netherlands-based Kingfish Maine's 15-to-20 acre "recirculating aquaculture system" proposal is similar to land-based salmon farms other developers are planning for Bucksport and Belfast.

Fred Bever
Fred Bever
