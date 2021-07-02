© 2021 Maine Public
header.jpg
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Environment and Outdoors

Biden Administration Backs South Portland's Authority To Block Oil Pipeline

Maine Public | By Patty Wight
Published July 2, 2021 at 4:47 PM EDT
Biden Climate Summit
Robert F. Bukaty
/
AP
An oil tanker owned by Irving Oil arrives in Portland Harbor to unload fuel, Thursday, April 22, 2021, in South Portland, Maine. President Joe Biden committed the United States to cutting emissions by up to 52% by 2030 at a virtual Earth Day summit.

The administration of President Joe Biden has submitted a legal filing that supports South Portland's local authority to prohibit the loading of crude oil onto tankers in its harbor.

The city created a Clear Skies Ordinance in 2014 to block oil companies from building a tar sands export terminal.

The Portland Pipe Line Corporation has challenged the ordinance, saying it's preempted by federal law. But in a filing submitted to the US First Circuit Court of Appeals on Monday, the federal government disagreed with that argument.

The National Wildlife Federation, which has joined efforts to shut down a pipeline in Michigan, is praising the Biden Administration's position in South Portland's case. A staff attorney says it affirms that "states have the right to protect public health and natural resources by determining where an oil pipeline can be located."

Tags

Environment and Outdoorssouth portlandoil
Patty Wight
Patty is a graduate of the University of Vermont and a multiple award-winning reporter for Maine Public Radio. Her specialty is health coverage: from policy stories to patient stories, physical health to mental health and anything in between. Patty joined Maine Public Radio in 2012 after producing stories as a freelancer for NPR programs such as Morning Edition and All Things Considered. She got hooked on radio at the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies in Portland, Maine, and hasn’t looked back ever since.
See stories by Patty Wight