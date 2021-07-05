© 2021 Maine Public
Environment and Outdoors

Irving Putting Nearly 17,000 Acres In Aroostook County Into Conservation Easement

Maine Public | By Irwin Gratz
Published July 5, 2021 at 10:31 AM EDT
FSM file photo Square Lake.jpg
Forest Society of Maine
A section of Square Lake, which is part of Irving Woodlands' nearly 17,000 conservation easement in Aroostook County.

Irving Woodlands has agreed to place a conservation easement on nearly 17,000 acres it owns in Aroostook County.

Irving will be able to continue harvesting trees on some land covered by the easement, which will be held by the Forest Society of Maine.

The Forest Society's president, Karin Tilberg, says the land includes a chain of lakes.

"What's wonderful is there are channels that connect the lakes. So that people can explore them all, via boat. And, really, it's a magical area, in terms of its water bodies and its surrounding forests," she says.

Tilberg says the lakes are vital to the outdoor recreation economy of the area.

The easement was donated to the Society as part of a plan Irving Woodlands worked out with the Land Use Planning Commission for future development in the region.

In addition, the 16,900 acres include land that Tilberg says will help wildlife pass through the region. She says Irving woodlands will also donate cash to a fund that will help the Forest Society monitor the easement.

