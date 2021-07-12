Bigelow Laboratories Receives $2M Grant To Study Climate Change's Impact On Deep Ocean Ecosystems

Bigelow Laboratories in East Boothbay has received a grant of nearly $2 million to study deep ocean ecosystems, and how they're affected by climate change and human impact.

The award was announced today by Maine Rep. Chellie Pingree.

The research will add to what little is known about the world's deep oceans systems. Pingree says carbon sequestration could have irreversible impacts on the seafloor and could accelerate rapid warming.

The Gulf of Maine is one of the fastest warming areas of the planet.

The money comes from the National Science Foundation.

