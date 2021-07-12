© 2021 Maine Public
header.jpg
Environment and Outdoors

Bigelow Laboratories Receives $2M Grant To Study Climate Change's Impact On Deep Ocean Ecosystems

Maine Public | By Jennifer Mitchell
Published July 12, 2021 at 6:27 PM EDT
Bigelow Laboratories in East Boothbay has received a grant of nearly $2 million to study deep ocean ecosystems, and how they're affected by climate change and human impact.

The award was announced today by Maine Rep. Chellie Pingree.

The research will add to what little is known about the world's deep oceans systems. Pingree says carbon sequestration could have irreversible impacts on the seafloor and could accelerate rapid warming.

The Gulf of Maine is one of the fastest warming areas of the planet.

The money comes from the National Science Foundation.

Jennifer Mitchell
Jennifer Mitchell studied Music, English and Anthropology at Oberlin College and Conservatory in Ohio. She has worked as News Director for Peninsula Public Radio in Homer, Alaska, and served as news producer in Bangor for Maine Public Radio in 2004. Most recently, she spent four years working in South Africa as a producer, as well as classical music presenter in Cape Town.
