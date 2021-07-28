© 2021 Maine Public
header.jpg
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Environment and Outdoors

Sen. King Chairs Hearing On National Park Congestion

Maine Public | By Jennifer Mitchell
Published July 28, 2021 at 4:40 PM EDT
Bar Harbor Parking
Robert F. Bukaty
/
AP
In this July 31, 2018 file photo, a crowd of early-risers gather near the summit of Cadillac Mountain in Acadia National Park to be among the first in the continental United States to see the sunrise, near Bar Harbor, Maine. The town of Bar Harbor plans to begin charging to park next month. The move comes amid ever-increasing seasonal traffic to Bar Harbor and Acadia National Park, which set a visitation record in 2018.

Acadia National Park officials say an online parking reservation system, which is new this year for those seeking to park at the summit of Cadillac Mountain, is working 'as intended'.

Superintendent Kevin Schneider told a senate subcommittee hearing Wednesday, chaired by Senator Angus King, that the vast majority of feedback from visitors so far has been positive.

"You can look at Tripadvisor, you can look at the Recreation.gov app and see what people are saying. Visitors understand there are only 150 parking spaces on Cadillac Mountain," said Schneider.

But Schneider says in the two weeks prior to the reservation system's launch in May, visitors were reporting severe congestion and double parking.

The reserved parking system was given a soft launch last fall in an effort to address overcrowding at one of the park's most popular spots.

It will remain in effect until October 19.

Sen. King, who chairs the National Parks subcommittee, says he is concerned about over-visitation of certain parks such as Acadia, Yellowstone, and Yosemite.

Possible solutions highlighted by King at the hearing include mandatory reservations, the promotion of less-visited parks, the development of more public transit options, and a boost to staffing levels.

Environment and Outdoors
Jennifer Mitchell
Jennifer Mitchell studied Music, English and Anthropology at Oberlin College and Conservatory in Ohio. She has worked as News Director for Peninsula Public Radio in Homer, Alaska, and served as news producer in Bangor for Maine Public Radio in 2004. Most recently, she spent four years working in South Africa as a producer, as well as classical music presenter in Cape Town.
See stories by Jennifer Mitchell