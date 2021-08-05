© 2021 Maine Public
Environment and Outdoors

Environmental Group Challenging Permit For Proposed Down East Fish Farm

Maine Public | By Fred Bever
Published August 5, 2021 at 10:17 AM EDT

A new conflict is emerging over large-scale fish-farming in Maine.

The local chapter of the Sierra Club is appealing a discharge permit granted by the Department of Environmental Protection to Kingfish Maine, which plans to grow up to 8,000 metric tons of yellowtail a year in a land-based facility in Jonesport.

In a press release the conservation groups says DEP did not give sufficient consideration to impacts on sensitive eelgrasses. A kingfish spokeswoman says the company is reviewing the appeal. Officials at the Sierra Club and could not be reached for comment.

Environment and OutdoorsSierra Clubaquaculture
Fred Bever
A Columbia University graduate, Fred began his journalism career as a print reporter in Vermont, then came to Maine Public in 2001 as its political reporter, as well as serving as a host for a variety of Maine Public Radio and Maine Public Television programs. Fred later went on to become news director for New England Public Radio in Western Massachusetts and worked as a freelancer for National Public Radio and a number of regional public radio stations, including WBUR in Boston and NHPR in New Hampshire.
