Maryland Woman Dies While Hiking In Maine

STOW, Maine — A volunteer searcher with the Maine Warden Service has discovered the body of a missing 78-year-old Maryland woman who disappeared while hiking Blueberry Mountain in Stow.

Officials say Barbara Goldberg, of Potomac, Maryland, had spoken to her partner via walkie talkie at 11 a.m. Friday, telling him she was almost at the summit. After a lengthy search, a dog found Goldberg’s walkie talkie Friday night near a ledge and around 3 a.m. Saturday, a volunteer found the body at the base of the ledges by calling her phone and following the faint sound.

