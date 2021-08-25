State Responds To Oil Spill That Closes South Portland Beach

Maine's Department of Environmental Protection, the U.S. Coast Guard, and South Portland officials are responding to an oil spill that has closed Willard Beach.

The DEP says the spill reached South Portland's storm water drainage system and discharged into the water at the beach Tuesday evening.

Officials say the spill area is a quarter mile long by 4-to-5 feet wide and is mostly underground in a culvert.

Clean Harbors Environmental Services is cleaning up the oil and storm water drainage system. The DEP says it has identified the party responsible and will conduct an investigation, but that its focus today is on remediation of the affected area.