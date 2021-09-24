Maine Is On Track To Meet Its Goal Of 100,000 New Heat Pumps Installed By 2025, Mills Says

Governor Janet Mills says the state is well on its way to meeting its goal to have 100,000 new heat pumps installed in Maine homes and businesses by 2025.

On a visit to Dave's World in Dover-Foxcroft Friday, a major installer of heat pumps, Mills announced that more than 28,000 heat pumps had been installed over the past year.

The 100,000 target was set back in 2019, and includes lower cost programs through Maine Housing, and rebates and incentives through Efficiency Maine.

Mills says the vast majority of the heat pumps installed over the year involved people taking advantage of the Efficiency Maine rebates, with about twice as many heat pumps being installed compared to the previous 12 months.

According to a press release, heat pumps are expected to reduce heating bills by between $300 and $600 per year per home.