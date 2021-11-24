Hunters: Don't eat deer harvested in Fairfield or 5 neighboring communities

State health officials are advising hunters not to eat deer killed in Fairfield and parts of five neighboring towns because of potential contamination with the “forever chemicals” known as PFAS.

The Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife found high levels of PFAS in at least eight deer that were harvested in October near several known hotspots for the industrial chemicals. On Tuesday evening, the department and the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention issued a “do not eat” advisory for deer that were killed in Fairfield or in parts of Skowhegan, Norridgewock, Waterville, Oakland and Smithfield.

Hunters are advised to dispose of deer meat in the trash or to contact the Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife for entire carcasses. Affected hunters will be allowed to take an extra deer next year.

PFAS are commonly used in a wide variety of consumer products. But the chemicals’ persistence in the environment and the body has earned them the nickname “forever chemicals.” And studies have linked some types of PFAS to health problems. Contamination in the Fairfield area is believed to be linked to municipal sludge or paper mill waste that was spread on farm fields as fertilizer.