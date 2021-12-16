© 2021 Maine Public
header.jpg
Environment and Outdoors

Nonprofit ecomaine is helping Mainers compost Christmas trees

Maine Public | By Irwin Gratz
Published December 16, 2021 at 6:07 PM EST
Ecomaine, the non-profit waste handler, has a disposal locator online that shows where Christmas trees can be dropped off for reuse after the holidays. Ecomaine spokesman Matt Grondin says you could give that tree an extra life.

"Christmas trees can obviously provide nutrients back to the soil, they can be composted or chipped up and mulched," Grondin says.

And there is one other option. You can bring your used Christmas Tree to Old Orchard Beach on New Year's Eve. The town plans to revive its tradition of having a big bonfire on the beach as darkness falls on the last day of the year. Old Orchard's so-called "last blast" had to be cancelled last year due to the pandemic.

Irwin Gratz
Irwin was born and reared in New York City and, while he never hiked miles to school, he did walk up six flights of stairs every day to the apartment his family lived in until he was nearly 19. Irwin remains a lover of subway rides, egg creams, and the New York Mets.
See stories by Irwin Gratz