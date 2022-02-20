Casco Bay plans two hybrid ferries to reduce fossil fuel use

Casco Bay Lines ferries hopes to begin moving away from fossil fuels in 2024. That's when a new battery-powered hybrid ferry is expected to take to the water between Portland and Peaks Island. The Island Transit District has announced it won a three-and-a-half-million-dollar federal grant to use hybrid technology on a second replacement boat, the Maquoit.

Transit District General Manager Hank Berg says there's a learning curve for the shipyards that will install the hybrid system. "We're going to conduct a pre-bid conference and have the propulsion provider educate the shipyards on what the propulsion system is," Berg said.

Because the Maquoit replacement will serve the "Down Bay" islands, Berg says it will probably need to use its bio-diesel generator while underway, but switch to battery power for dockings and wait time at the outer islands.