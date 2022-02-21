© 2022 Maine Public
header.jpg
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Environment and Outdoors

Federal government opens first-ever study on water withdrawal from Saco River

Maine Public | By Fred Bever
Published February 21, 2022 at 10:26 AM EST
Coastal Erosion
Robert F. Bukaty
/
AP
In this Friday, May 17, 2013 photo, a jetty separates the Saco River, left, from the Atlantic Ocean at Camp Ellis in Saco, Maine. The breakwater, built by the federal government in the 1800s, protects the entrance channel to the Saco River, but it prevents sand from the river from moving north and replenishing the Camp Ellis beach; it also deflects ocean waves toward the beach, accelerating the erosion.

The federal government is opening up a first-ever research project on how much water from the Saco River's watershed and aquifers is being withdrawn for bottled water and other uses.

The U.S. Geographic Survey is conducting the survey under a congressional mandate to examine water withdrawal around the country, and it will model potential effects of climate change and land use on water resources.

Nikki Sekera, a member of the Saco Headwaters Alliance, says the project should help all parties that have a stake in the resource protection make better-informed decisions.

"It's a holistic approach and it's hard to argue with that. Because at the end of the day it's a collective responsibility of everyone in this watershed to protect it," Sekera says.

The Alliance's members include conservation groups and area water districts. The survey will include modeling of the Wards Brook aquifer, where the Maine Water Company and Poland Spring have operations.

Tags

Environment and Outdoors saco river
Fred Bever
A Columbia University graduate, Fred began his journalism career as a print reporter in Vermont, then came to Maine Public in 2001 as its political reporter, as well as serving as a host for a variety of Maine Public Radio and Maine Public Television programs. Fred later went on to become news director for New England Public Radio in Western Massachusetts and worked as a freelancer for National Public Radio and a number of regional public radio stations, including WBUR in Boston and NHPR in New Hampshire.
See stories by Fred Bever