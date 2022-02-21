Federal government opens first-ever study on water withdrawal from Saco River

The federal government is opening up a first-ever research project on how much water from the Saco River's watershed and aquifers is being withdrawn for bottled water and other uses.

The U.S. Geographic Survey is conducting the survey under a congressional mandate to examine water withdrawal around the country, and it will model potential effects of climate change and land use on water resources.

Nikki Sekera, a member of the Saco Headwaters Alliance, says the project should help all parties that have a stake in the resource protection make better-informed decisions.

"It's a holistic approach and it's hard to argue with that. Because at the end of the day it's a collective responsibility of everyone in this watershed to protect it," Sekera says.

The Alliance's members include conservation groups and area water districts. The survey will include modeling of the Wards Brook aquifer, where the Maine Water Company and Poland Spring have operations.

