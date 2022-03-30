© 2022 Maine Public
WATCH: How out-of-state waste makes it to the Maine-owned landfill

Maine Public | By Charlie Eichacker,
Esta Pratt-Kielley
Published March 30, 2022 at 12:52 PM EDT

For years, Maine’s state-owned landfill has accepted more than 100,000 tons of construction and demolition debris from other states annually.

Maine’s waste laws were once meant to prevent other states from sending their waste here. But as a recent Maine Public investigation showed, a longstanding loophole has allowed companies to get around those rules.

Here’s a look at how that waste is getting to Maine and what state officials are trying to do about it.

