Versant Power to install more than 100,000 smart meters

BANGOR, Maine (AP) — Maine's second-largest electric utility is replacing more than 100,000 electric meters at homes and small- to medium-sized businesses.

Versant Power's current meters are at the end of their service life, so Versant is using the opportunity to upgrade the tech to provide real-time data about electric usage and to help the company identify power outages.

The meters utilize low-level radio frequencies, and some people have expressed health concerns. Like CMP, Versant will allow customers who are worried about the smart meters to opt out and use an analog meter for a fee.