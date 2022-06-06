State announces 20 new conservation projects under Land for Maine's Future program

Gov. Janet Mills' announced 20 new conservation projects Monday under the state's Land for Maine's Future program.

The Governor's office says a third of the applications came from municipalities, including Windham. Town planning director Amanda Lessard says the East Windham Conservation Project is a 660-acre parcel with scenic views of the White Mountains that residents have identified as an important area to conserve amidst increasing development pressures.

"Both because it's a very large, unfragmented habitat block," Lessard says. "It meets our goals of protecting water quality in the area."

Lessard says Land for Maine's Future funds will match a $1.8 million town bond to purchase the parcel from two private landowners. Town residents will vote on the bond June 18.

Other projects selected this year span from Kittery to Machias. The program was established under a state bond in 1987 as the state's primary method of conserving land. More than 600,000 acres have been protected.

