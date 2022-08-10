Maine's Public Health Bureau is monitoring multiple non-toxic algae blooms in coastal waters

Maine's Public Health Bureau is monitoring algae blooms in Middle Bay, Maquoit Bay, Basin Cove, Pleasant Cove, and Greenland Cove via aerial surveys and taking water samples weekly.

Department of Marine Resources Spokesman Jeff Nichols said the blooms have been visible for two weeks and the agency reports that none of them are Harmful Algal Blooms (HABs) that have the potential to make people sick.

"But what it does have the potential of doing is affect the amount of oxygen in the water that is a stressor for marine life and cause mortality," he said.

The state is planning some dissolved oxygen testing in northern Casco Bay to determine if the blooms could be harmful to marine species. As algae decomposes it consumes oxygen which is needed by fish and other aquatic life. Small die-offs of clams have been reported, but the state is not closing areas to clamming because the algae tested is not toxic.