12 new projects added to Land for Maine's Future program
Twelve new conservation projects will receive state funding under the Land for Maine's Future program.
The projects will preserve working farmland, waterfronts, and forests.
One includes the 63,000-acre Reed Deadwater parcel in Aroostook County. It's the state’s largest conservation project to date that protects deer wintering habitat.
The Mills administration says the projects total nearly $8 million and will leverage an additional $24 million in private and federal funds.
Land for Maine's Future is the state's primary method for conserving land. Since it was established through a voter bond in 1987, it's conserved more than 610,000 acres of land, more than half of which is working land.