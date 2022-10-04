Mills asks for intervention to prevent proposed Versant rate hike

The Governor's Energy Office is opposing a rate hike request from Versant Power that could increase electricity prices by $13 a month for residential customers beginning next summer.

The office filed a petition to intervene with the Maine Public Utilities Commission on Tuesday.

Gov. Janet Mills says the proposed 32% increase to Versant's distribution rate is, quote, "not in the best interest of Maine people," already facing high electric costs. Maine Public Advocate Bill Harwood said earlier this year that he was skeptical of the need for an increase.

Versant says the additional funds would help to pay the cost of replacing the company's metering system and its deteriorating cables along the coast, and improving its tree trimming program.

The Governor's Energy Office is also opposing a rate increase request from Central Maine Power.