After two decades, Penobscot River cleanup fight to end with settlement of at least $187 million

This story will be updated.

A federal judge in Maine has approved a multimillion dollar plan for cleaning up mercury pollution in the Penobscot River estuary, bringing a two-decade legal battle to an end.

The Maine People's Alliance and the Natural Resources Defense Council first sued Mallinckrodt, the former owner of the now-closed HoltraChem plant in Orrington, back in 2000.

Now, under the terms of a finalized settlement agreement, Mallinckrodt will pay at least $187 million to two independent trusts. The trusts will fund and implement a remediation and restoration plan for the Penobscot River and surrounding communities.

Mallinckrodt may pay an additional $80 million in other costs. The terms of the settlement were brought by Mallinckrodt, the MPA and the NRDC. The parties all agreed that it was in their best interests to avoid continued litigation and move forward with a plan that is intended to speed up recovery of the Penobscot River.