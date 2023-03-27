© 2023 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
header.jpg
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Environment and Outdoors

Lewiston-Auburn residents bring concerns about development near Lake Auburn to state regulators

Maine Public | By Patty Wight
Published March 27, 2023 at 2:04 PM EDT
29539347836_cdfb3900ad_k.jpg
tpp1001
/
flickr
Lake Auburn at sunset on August 28, 2016.

Nearly a dozen residents from Auburn and Lewiston have filed a complaint with the Public Utilities Commission against the Auburn Water District.

The complaint, filed Thursday, alleges that the water district is abandoning its obligation to protect Lake Auburn, which is the drinking water source for both cities.

The group alleges that the district has failed to advise on the "disastrous" consequences the city of Auburn's plan to allow development around the lake would have on water quality.

They're asking the PUC to investigate the water district and to issue a temporary order blocking actions that are inconsistent with its obligations.

Lake Auburn has a federal filtration waiver because of its water quality. But there's concern that development pressures and climate change could ultimately cause the lake to lose the waiver. Lewiston and Auburn would then have to a build a filtration plant that would cost millions and increase rates for residents.

The superintendent of the Auburn Water District says they're aware of the complaint and awaiting action by the PUC.

Tags
Environment and Outdoors LewistonAuburnwater quality
Patty Wight
See stories by Patty Wight