Environment and Outdoors

EPA reaches proposed settlement with Orland fish hatchery over phosphorous discharge

Maine Public | By Patty Wight
Published April 24, 2023 at 4:03 PM EDT
fishhatch112014 6.jpg
Gabor Degre
/
Bangor Daily News
EAST ORLAND, MAINE -- 11/20/14 -- An Atlantic salmon is seen at the Craig Brook National Fish Hatchery in East Orland in this November 2014 file photo.

The Craig Brook National Fish Hatchery in Orland must reduce the amount of phosphorous it discharges into Alamoosook Lake under a proposed settlement agreement with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

The EPA says the hatchery, which is run by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, hasn't met requirements under the Clean Water Act that limit phosphorous effluent, which can cause harmful algal blooms.

“Harmful algal blooms in New England waters have been increasing in recent years and need to be addressed in order to protect human health and the environment,” says David Cash, the Regional Administrator of EPA’s New England Office. “We appreciate that the Service has worked cooperatively with EPA in an effort to protect Maine’s water quality.”

Under the agreement, the Service must meet annual phosphorous limitations by 2025. Otherwise, it will need to build an effluent bypass or reduce the number of fish.

The fish hatchery raises salmon for endangered species restoration.

