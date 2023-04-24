Maine reduces wildlife consumption advisory for PFAS after testing deer, turkeys

Maine officials are significantly reducing the size of a wildlife consumption advisory near Fairfield after testing dozens of deer and turkeys for PFAS.

The Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife had previously advised the public to avoid eating the meat of white-tailed deer or wild turkey harvested in a 125-mile area around Fairfield and parts of Skowhegan, Norridgewock, Smithfield, Oakland and Waterville.

But the department says it's reducing that area by about 80% after PFAS testing of 60 deer and 51 wild turkeys.

The department says those tests show that only animals closest to highly contaminated fields had a PFAS level high enough for concern.

The advisory now only encompasses parts of Fairfield and Skowhegan.

In recent years, testing has uncovered elevated levels of PFAS in farms and wells across the Fairfield area.

