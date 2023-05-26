Americans toss nearly 5 pounds of waste a day. Repair Cafés encourage fixing broken items instead

If something of yours broke, what would you do with it? Donate it? Toss it? Or, would you try and fix it?

For Jessica MilNeil, it’s the latter. “My lamp was broken and I came to get it fixed," she said, holding a heavy brass lamp. "This is a lamp that my dad used to use to read music while he played guitar every night.”

Her dad died three years ago, and the lamp collected dust. So she decided to attend a Repair Café in Portland, hosted by Maine's Center for Sustainability. Local volunteers fix broken items for free – with the goal of reducing waste and encouraging people to keep using what they already have.

“The reason we do this is to keep items out of the waste stream," said Tricia Jamiol, the president of the board of Maine's Center for Sustainability.

Esta Pratt-Kielley / Maine Public Volunteers work on fixing an old fan, which was making a rattling noise.

Volunteers are repairing Jessica’s lamp, an old fan, a sweater, a clock, and even a toy accordion.

“It feels very wrong to be consuming the amount of stuff that I know I and my family is consuming," said Ali Mann, who brought the toy accordion. "So if there is any opportunity to minimize that, it feels very important.”

Today’s repairs diverted 73 pounds from the landfill, café organizers said. That’s about two weeks of waste for the average American, who the Environmental Protection Agency says throws away about five pounds every day.

There have been several Repair Cafés across Maine, including a recurring event in Belfast. The idea started in Amsterdam in 2009, and has since grown worldwide.

Volunteers were able to fix Jessica's lamp. They turned it back on and the group of volunteers and attendees cheered.

Esta Pratt-Kielley / Maine Public Jessica MilNeil holds her lamp after volunteers helped her fix it at a Repair Café hosted by Maine's Center for Sustainability.

"Amazing — a working lamp!" MilNeil exclaimed, giving the volunteer fixer a high five.

She said her kids will use this lamp to read on the couch, giving it a second life.

