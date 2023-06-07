South Portland beach re-opening Thursday after sewage spill
The city of South Portland says that Willard Beach will re-open on Thursday, after a wastewater discharge pipe near the beach burst late last week.
The city stopped the flow through the broken pipe and repaired it on Friday. The beach remained closed so the city could conduct water quality tests.
Bacteria levels in the water are now below the public safety threshold set by the Department of Environmental Protection’s Maine Healthy Beaches Program.