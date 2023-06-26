© 2023 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
Environment and Outdoors

EPA issues plan to clean up a Superfund site in Windham

Maine Public | By Patty Wight
Published June 26, 2023 at 4:11 PM EDT

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has issued a proposed plan to clean up a Superfund site in Windham that was listed nearly a decade ago.

The former Keddy Mill site operated for nearly 200 years as a grist, pulp, box board and steel mill before it was closed in the late 90s.

The EPA says the nearly 7-acre area is contaminated with heavy metals and other hazardous substances.

The proposed clean up plan includes excavation and removal of contaminated soil and sediment from the Presumpscot River. It also calls for groundwater treatment and follow up monitoring.

The agency will host an informational meeting in Windham Tuesday at 6:00 pm and a formal public hearing on the proposed clean up plan on July 18.

Patty Wight
