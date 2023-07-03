© 2023 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
Environment and Outdoors

A company now owns a majority share of the Hampden waste facility it aims to restart

Maine Public | By Charlie Eichacker
Published July 3, 2023 at 1:59 PM EDT
The Hampden waste plant that could be purchased by Delta Thermo Energy by early in the summer.
Fiberight via BDN
The Hampden waste plant.

An organization representing 115 Maine towns and cities has finalized the sale of a shuttered Hampden waste facility to a new majority owner.

A company called Innovative Resource Recovery now owns 90% of the facility and aims to fully restart it by early 2025. The Municipal Review Committee still has a 10% share.

The plant closed in 2020 amid startup and financial challenges. In the meantime, communities have been forced to send much of their trash to landfills or incinerators.

