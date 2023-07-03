A company now owns a majority share of the Hampden waste facility it aims to restart

An organization representing 115 Maine towns and cities has finalized the sale of a shuttered Hampden waste facility to a new majority owner.

A company called Innovative Resource Recovery now owns 90% of the facility and aims to fully restart it by early 2025. The Municipal Review Committee still has a 10% share.

The plant closed in 2020 amid startup and financial challenges. In the meantime, communities have been forced to send much of their trash to landfills or incinerators.

