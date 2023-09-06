Two-week-long boil water order lifted in North Jay

The North Jay Water district has lifted a two-week-long boil water order for customers.

Problems began after four water main breaks along Route 4, says superintendent Ben Wright. The district had to shut off water to some customers to repair the breaks.

After they were fixed, water samples were sent for testing, and one sample tested positive for bacteria.

"So five of the bottles tested negative for bacteria, one of them tested positive, the very last one in the system so everyone had to remain on a boiled water order," Wright said.

The district sent several additional samples, which then tested negative. Wright says he got the call the water was safe around 11 this morning.