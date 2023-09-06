© 2023 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
Environment and Outdoors

Two-week-long boil water order lifted in North Jay

Maine Public | By Kaitlyn Budion
Published September 6, 2023 at 5:42 PM EDT

The North Jay Water district has lifted a two-week-long boil water order for customers.

Problems began after four water main breaks along Route 4, says superintendent Ben Wright. The district had to shut off water to some customers to repair the breaks.

After they were fixed, water samples were sent for testing, and one sample tested positive for bacteria.

"So five of the bottles tested negative for bacteria, one of them tested positive, the very last one in the system so everyone had to remain on a boiled water order," Wright said.

The district sent several additional samples, which then tested negative. Wright says he got the call the water was safe around 11 this morning.

Tags
Environment and Outdoors water qualityJay
Kaitlyn Budion
Kaitlyn Budion is Maine Public’s Bangor correspondent, joining the reporting team after several years working in print journalism.
See stories by Kaitlyn Budion