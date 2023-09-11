Maine to require motorboat certification beginning in 2024

Starting in January, all people born after 1998 will need to complete a safety course before piloting a motorboat in Maine.

Operators will be able to take the course from one of three certified online providers. The bill’s sponsor, Maine State Rep. Jessica Fay of Raymond, believes the rule change will ensure the safety for all those boating in Maine.

"The spirit is absolutely to help people understand what the rules of the road are so that we can all enjoy the things that Maine really has to offer," Fay said.

Though not formally a license, boat operators will need to carry a certificate of completion on the water and be ready to present it to law enforcement upon request. The state decided to go with a certification-based model rather than institute licenses for easier implementation.

"Licensing is a whole other level," Fay said. "It would require more infrastructure. It would cost a lot of money for the state to do. We have this existing system with courses already created."

The law goes into effect Jan.1, 2024. Outdoor and recreational guides registered with the state will not have to obtain a certificate. Also exempted are commercial fishermen and those grandfathered into the program.