Hurricane watch issued for Stonington to the Canadian border as Lee approaches

The National Hurricane Center has issued a hurricane watch from Stonington eastward to the Canadian border, and a tropical storm watch for the remainder of the Maine coast.

The latest track, issued at 5 p.m. Wednesday, shows the storm swinging slightly farther east than had been forecast earlier in the day, making contact most directly with the Bay of Fundy and Canadian Maritimes.

According to the center, a hurricane watch indicates possible hurricane conditions within 48 hours. The storm's center is expected to make its Maine approach midday Saturday into Sunday.

Up to four inches of rain are currently in the forecast for parts of Maine and New Brunswick, as well as high winds and flooding. Gov. Janet Mills and the Maine Emergency Management Agency issued a statement Wednesday urging caution and preparedness ahead of the storm.