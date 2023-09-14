Sale of Aroostook County land for new Wildlife Management Area is now finalized

More than 6,300 acres in Aroostook County are now home to a new Wildlife Management Area.

The Conservation Foundation purchased the land last November with the intent to sell it to Maine's Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife.

Thursday, the Foundation announced the Department now owns the property, which is within an hour drive of Millinocket, Lincoln, and Houlton.

The area is home to rare species and ecosystems and includes important habitat for Atlantic salmon and deer. It can be used by hunters, anglers, and paddlers.

