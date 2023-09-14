Washington County urges residents to prepare for Hurricane Lee

Washington County is currently in the projected path of Hurricane Lee.

While the storm is expected to weaken over the next few days, emergency management officials Down East say they are advising residents to be prepared in the event an evacuation is necessary.

Residents should have a bag packed with medicine and other essentials and know two evacuation routes inland.

County EMA Director Lisa Hanscom says those with medical or mobility issues should reach out to their town officials for assistance.

"Reaching out to town halls or their fire departments to make sure that people know that they're there and that they might need help during the storm would be a smart thing to do," she says.

Hanscom says some fire departments are opening up to shelter residents, other town employees are preparing to clear roads and ham radio operators are on standby to help with communications.

Fishermen, Hanscom said, are advised to protect their boats and gear by pulling them out of water or bringing them into as safe a harbor as possible. She also said emergency beacons should be activated on boats in case they become untethered and float away.

Hanscom says there will be a briefing with officials from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Friday to prepare employees, first responders and officials with the latest forecast.

Washington County's Emergency Management Agency Facebook page will contain announcements as will Maine Public Radio.