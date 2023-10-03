© 2023 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
State regulators to hold additional hearing for proposed mine

Maine Public | By Kaitlyn Budion
Published October 3, 2023 at 12:30 PM EDT
Pickett Mountain and Pickett Mountain Pond.
Maine Land Use Planning Commission via BDN
Pickett Mountain and Pickett Mountain Pond.

After a push from legislators, state agencies have added an additional public hearing on a proposed mining project in northern Penobscot County.

The Land Use Planning Commission has scheduled the session for Oct. 23 in Bangor, a week after three days of hearings in Millinocket.

In their petition to the LUPC, legislators said the mine would have a statewide impact, and that the Millinocket location is too remote for some Mainers to attend.

Kaitlyn Budion
Kaitlyn Budion is Maine Public’s Bangor correspondent, joining the reporting team after several years working in print journalism.
See stories by Kaitlyn Budion