State regulators to hold additional hearing for proposed mine

After a push from legislators, state agencies have added an additional public hearing on a proposed mining project in northern Penobscot County.

The Land Use Planning Commission has scheduled the session for Oct. 23 in Bangor, a week after three days of hearings in Millinocket.

In their petition to the LUPC, legislators said the mine would have a statewide impact, and that the Millinocket location is too remote for some Mainers to attend.