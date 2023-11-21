City council gives initial proposal to zoning changes in Lake Auburn watershed

Several ordinance changes that would allow increased development in the Lake Auburn watershed received initial approval from the Auburn city council Monday night.

One would shrink the watershed boundary, which is supported by Maine's Drinking Water program. Another would rezone 60 acres from an agriculture resource protection zone to general business.

Councilor Richard Whiting was one of two councilors who voted against that proposal.

"I think this is being overzoned," Whiting said. "I think suburban residential allows a developer a substantial opportunity to develop in a safe manner that is less intense. And given the public's horror and reaction to the rezoning we did in the past, and even with the line change, I just think it's excessive and I won't support it."

Another ordinance change would strengthen septic system standards, which helped sway support from Councilor Dana Staples, even though he said he doesn't generally favor the idea of adding development to the watershed.

"But when you couple it with such strong protection for the lake through a better septic ordinance I think it makes sense," he said. "And I think there's a lot to be gained here, and we can hang our hat on the fact that we've done our part in protecting the lake."

Proposals to rezone the watershed have been controversial because Lake Auburn provides drinking water for Lewiston and Auburn. But supporters say the changes, which still require further votes, will protect the lake by eliminating a gravel pit and requiring stronger septic standards to prevent runoff.