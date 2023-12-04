Emerald ash borer quarantine expanded to 14 of Maine's 16 counties

Fourteen of Maine's 16 counties now have quarantines to try to limit the spread of the emerald ash borer into more ash trees.

The expansion of the quarantine includes part of northern Aroostook County and portions of counties in southern Maine. State horticulturist Gary Fish says the destructive pest is likely being spread by people taking infested firewood to their camps.

"The key point is that if you're going to buy firewood, buy it within 10 miles of where you're going. If there's plenty of ash around, emerald ash borer only moves about a mile or two on its own. If there's not a lot of ash around, it has been known to fly as far as 10 miles to get to another ash tree."

Fish says the new rules are designed to help protect over 60% of the ash resource that is still outside the current quarantine areas of Maine.

The state is advising municipalities to inventory their ash trees, and treat them with insecticide for several years until the emerald ash borer wave goes by. Fish says those trees that cannot be saved should be taken down carefully.

Fish says municipalities need to budget for the insecticides and for trained arborists to take down ash trees. He says there are also extended quarantines for the European larch canker and the hemlock wooly adelgid.