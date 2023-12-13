State officials consider metallic mine proposal

State officials are deliberating on a rezoning request that would allow for a metallic mineral mine in northern Penobscot County.

The Land Use Planning Commission discussed the request from Ontario-based Wolfden Resources at a meeting this morning.

After several days of hearings on the issue in October, it's the first time commissioners have debated the issue.

Several members say they are concerned about environmental impacts from the mine, especially given the history of the industry.

Millard Billings is the Hancock County commissioner.

"Once something goes wrong, we can't un-ring the bell, no matter how much money they put in a financial trust to solve the problem," Billings said. "But once the poison has leached out it's too late."

Several members say that less weight should be given to possible jobs from the project, as the positions will only exist as long as the mine. While the impacts to the environment could last much longer.

Gwen Hilton represents Somerset County on the commission.

"So I just see this area as very remarkable, and I don't think there is any room for any risk or mistakes," Hilton said.

The commission staff will now begin working on a draft decision, which the commission is scheduled to vote on in February.

If the rezoning request is approved, the project will still have to undergo permitting from the Department of Environmental Protection.