Feds pause High Peaks wildlife refuge designation in western Maine

Maine Public | By Irwin Gratz
Published December 26, 2023 at 6:35 AM EST
The Big Dipper hangs over the moonlit Bigelow Mountain Range, Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2009, in Bigelow Preserve, Maine. The 36,000-acre preserve, seen beyond the twinkling lights of Carrabassett Valley, is part of the 3.3 million acres of Maine that have been set aside from development.
Robert F. Bukaty
/
AP
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is holding off, for now, designating part of Maine's High Peaks region in western Maine as a national wildlife refuge.

U.S. Sens. Susan Collins and Angus King, along with U.S. Rep. Jared Golden, wrote to the service in August saying the wildlife refuge idea "does not have sufficient public support" and that local communities "have a strong history of protecting the land and depending on it."

The Fish and Wildlife Service responded Dec. 15 with a letter saying a pause "will provide further opportunity to better understand what role, if any, the Service could play to better support local conservation needs."
