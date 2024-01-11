Gov. Mills declares state of civil emergency for Wednesday's storm

Gov. Janet Mills today declared a state of civil emergency for all coastal counties in Maine.

All eight counties were significantly impacted by flooding and infrastructure damage during this week's severe storm.

Gov. Mills says the damage is devastating for working waterfronts, small businesses, and public roadways.

Declaring a civil emergency allows the state to leverage resources to respond and assist communities, and to seek financial support from the federal government.

The state is encouraging businesses and households that sustained property damage to file reports online. A link to forms can be found on the Maine-dot-gov website.

Mills is also urging Mainers to prepare for a similar storm Saturday.

