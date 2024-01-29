Officials urge precaution as ice conditions vary widely across Maine

This winter's rain and mild temperatures have made ice conditions especially variable on Maine's lakes and ponds.

Mark Latti of the Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife says conditions can even vary on one body of water. He says people don't often know the areas where currents can weaken the ice.

"Be aware of where you are," Latti says. "And while one part of a lake may be alright, as you get towards an inlet or outlet, or maybe there's a spring there, there's probably not going to be as much ice. And so be careful around there."

Latti says ice is considered safe when it's at least four to six inches thick. Its color should be blue or clear.

For more information, check out these safety tips.

