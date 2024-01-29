© 2024 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.

Officials urge precaution as ice conditions vary widely across Maine

Maine Public | By Patty Wight
Published January 29, 2024 at 3:51 PM EST
A skater on Runaround Pond in Durham, Maine on Jan. 6, 2024.
Esta Pratt-Kielley
/
Maine Public
A skater on Runaround Pond in Durham, Maine on Jan. 6, 2024.

This winter's rain and mild temperatures have made ice conditions especially variable on Maine's lakes and ponds.

Mark Latti of the Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife says conditions can even vary on one body of water. He says people don't often know the areas where currents can weaken the ice.

"Be aware of where you are," Latti says. "And while one part of a lake may be alright, as you get towards an inlet or outlet, or maybe there's a spring there, there's probably not going to be as much ice. And so be careful around there."

Latti says ice is considered safe when it's at least four to six inches thick. Its color should be blue or clear.

For more information, check out these safety tips.

Tags
Environment and Outdoors ice
Patty Wight
pwight@mainepublic.org
See stories by Patty Wight