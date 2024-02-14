Rezoning for proposed Penobscot County mine denied

The rezoning request for a controversial metallic mineral mining proposal in northern Penobscot County was denied today by the Land Use Planning Commission.

Ontario-based Wolfden Resources first asked state officials to rezone nearly 400 acres for a mine just over a year ago- a proposal that would be the first test of Maine's strict mining regulations.

But after hearing concerns from residents and environmental groups, the Land Use Planning Commission voted five to two to deny the rezoning, prompting cheers from project opponents in the room.

Tim Carr, senior planner for the commission, outlined its concerns.

"Staff found that the water resources around the area are of high quality and have a high public value that requires protection, and that the risk of long-term adverse impacts to water resources, including fisheries and water resources is great," Carr said.

Several Maine Tribes and environmental groups opposed the project.

Dan Kusnierz, water resources program manager for the Penobscot Nation, was emotional when talking about the importance of the land, and how the mine threatened the environment.

"There's been so much put into restoring the Penobscot River, and this would go completely the opposite way," he said. "We brought back all these fish and this threatened to destroy all of that, so it's just a huge relief."

Jeremy Ouellette, vice president of project development at Wolfden, says the decision is disappointing. And that environmental concerns should be evaluated later in the process, by the Department of Environmental Protection.

"You know, frankly, the rezoning simply allows the DEP, which is a regulatory body that is mandated specifically to manage projects like this and to evaluate projects like this, sort of removing the ability for them to do their job," Ouellette said.

Ouellette says the company has not made a decision on whether to appeal the decision.