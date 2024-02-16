Residents speak out against extending Juniper Ridge operator's contract

As state officials consider a contract extension for the operation of Juniper Ridge landfill in Old Town, area residents say they aren't satisfied with management now, let alone for the years to come. But operator Casella Waste Management says Juniper Ridge is a key support for Maine's changing waste disposal landscape.

Mainers from the communities surrounding Juniper Ridge Landfill turned out in Brewer Thursday, to voice their opposition to extending the landfill operator's contract.

Casella Waste Management has requested a six-year extension, which is set to expire in February 2034. The company is also in the process of requesting an expansion to the landfill, says Jeff Weld, director of communications.

"Given our 20-year history of impeccable service at that facility, with zero violations, and really, our knowledge and understanding of that facility in support of the state of Maine, we really feel like this is the best, best opportunity for both the state and for Casella to sort of move this relationship forward," Weld said.

Residents raised concerns about Casella's management of Juniper Ridge, citing issues with odors and a fire that broke out last May.

Penobscot Nation Tribal Ambassador Maulian Bryant says the contract extension can't be discussed without noting the negative impact the landfill has had on the tribe and the nearby Indian Island reservation.

"Living next to this landfill for so long, most days we smell it in the air- there's odor in the air that we breathe, there's odor in our clothes," she said.

And given those impacts, there should be no extension.

"On a matter of the process, because of the questionable handling of the landfill, currently, it makes no sense to allow any extensions or accommodations until appropriate steps have been taken," Bryant said.

Dana Conihan with the nonprofit Slingshot, says the state must hold Casella responsible for its mismanagement.

"We need a thorough environmental assessment and investigation of Casella's management of Juniper Ridge," Conihan said. "Casella's contract should be terminated not extended or expanded. We can't let Casella game the system."

Other speakers also questioned why the contract extension was being considered before the research on the environmental impacts of expanding the landfill.

Weld says the company is working to control odors, but that has been difficult in the last year, as the landfill has taken more sludge from wastewater treatment facilities.

As for the fire, Weld says, it was likely started by a lithium-ion battery that was not disposed of correctly- one of many newer challenges in waste management- and he says staff worked diligently to coordinate with local fire departments to put it out quickly.

State officials will accept public comment on the extension through Monday, Feb. 26, and will respond in writing to comments by April 11.