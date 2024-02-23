Conservation purchase protects 400 acres in Casco

Four hundred acres of undeveloped forestland in Casco have been permanently protected from development. Loon Echo Trust purchased the property, known as Rolfe Hill, after a multiyear fundraising effort.

The land is home to more than 60 acres of wetlands, vernal pools and a trout stream in an area that is under increasing development pressure.

In a press release, the Trust says the property plays an important role in safeguarding the water quality of Sebago Lake, which is the drinking water source for more than 200,000 Maine residents.

Public access for hunting, fishing, hiking and other recreational activities is now also permanently secured.