© 2024 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.
Maine Public Signal Alert: Due to the recent storm, the following signals have been interrupted: WMEA TV serving Southern and Maine WCBB TV serving the Augusta region. We are working as quickly as possible to address the issues at each affected tower and appreciate your patience!

Popham Beach property dispute will go to trial

Maine Public | By Patty Wight
Published April 5, 2024 at 4:07 PM EDT
Dick Hill (left) and his son Clark Hill in front of their cottage at Popham Beach Estates.
Patty Wight
/
Maine Public
Dick Hill (left) and his son Clark Hill in front of their cottage at Popham Beach Estates.

A dispute between two property owners at Popham Beach is heading to trial.

Richard and Sheila Tappen are suing their neighbor Clark Hill for trespassing. The Tappens filed the suit after buying a piece of land that abuts the Hill family property on the beach, and also claim that a pathway and deck is now on their property.

Superior Court Justice Thomas McKeon disagreed with the claim about the deck and pathway. But in a ruling issued this week, he said the dispute about whether the land purchased is public or private will go to trial.

Hill says if the Tappens prevail, the case will have broader implications for beach access.

"People are going to have the ability to start to say 'Well, this is my sand, you can't be here,'" says Hill. "And other people could go and buy more sand in front of more cottages and say none of you are welcome to come down here," he says.

But an attorney representing the Tappens, Glenn Israel, disagrees.

"There's no particular reason why this case should have any earth-shattering effect on the ownership or use of beaches in Maine in general," Israel says.

A pretrial conference will be set for May.
Environment and Outdoors
Patty Wight
pwight@mainepublic.org
See stories by Patty Wight